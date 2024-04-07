Controversial Penalty Decision in Rangers vs Celtic Derby

John Beaton was the man in the middle for Rangers vs Celtic today, with the rather unenviable task of taking charge of the big derby. Much was made about his appointment to this game by the Scottish FA, with hysteria surrounding the announcement. Celtic were awarded a penalty after the ball struck Rangers defender Connor Goldson’s outstretched elbow inside the area just after the half-hour mark.
It was missed in real-time, but a VAR check was conducted fairly swiftly after the incident and Beaton was instructed to check it at his pitch-side monitor. After watching a couple of slow-motion replays, the on-field official awarded the spot kick – a fairly easy call in all honesty given IFAB’s regulations on handball.Initially, Beaton was quick off the mark to book the Portuguese attacker for diving. The on-loan Wolves player had come under scrutiny for going down easily, so it was little surprise to see him receive a booking. However, Nick Walsh on VAR quickly intervened and reviewed the incident involving Alistair Johnston. The Canadian right-back certainly made contact with the forward inside the box, but the 21-year-old seemed to already be on his way to the ground. So, the question is, was Beaton incorrect to overrule his initial decision for simulation against Silva? We think he should’ve stuck to his guns on this one, but it's right to recognise that this was debatabl
