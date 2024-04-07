Controversial Penalty Decision in Rangers vs Celtic Derby

John Beaton was the man in the middle for Rangers vs Celtic today, with the rather unenviable task of taking charge of the big derby. Much was made about his appointment to this game by the Scottish FA, with hysteria surrounding the announcement. Celtic were awarded a penalty after the ball struck Rangers defender Connor Goldson’s outstretched elbow inside the area just after the half-hour mark.

It was missed in real-time, but a VAR check was conducted fairly swiftly after the incident and Beaton was instructed to check it at his pitch-side monitor. After watching a couple of slow-motion replays, the on-field official awarded the spot kick – a fairly easy call in all honesty given IFAB’s regulations on handball.Initially, Beaton was quick off the mark to book the Portuguese attacker for diving. The on-loan Wolves player had come under scrutiny for going down easily, so it was little surprise to see him receive a booking. However, Nick Walsh on VAR quickly intervened and reviewed the incident involving Alistair Johnston. The Canadian right-back certainly made contact with the forward inside the box, but the 21-year-old seemed to already be on his way to the ground. So, the question is, was Beaton incorrect to overrule his initial decision for simulation against Silva? We think he should’ve stuck to his guns on this one, but it's right to recognise that this was debatabl

Rangers Celtic Derby Penalty Handball Simulation VAR Controversy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic 4, Livingston 2: Maeda is Celtic's hero as he breaks Livi heartsCeltic progressed into the Scottish Cup semi-finals at the Lions' expense

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Celtic player ratings v Rangers – Matt O’Riley shines, 3/10 completes just eight passesThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Rangers stun Celtic with comeback for the ages thanks to Matondo magicA breathless draw leaves both sides in the same position as Philippe Clement's side can go top against Dundee.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rangers vs Celtic ref watch as John Beaton calls assessedRangers vs Celtic ref watch as John Beaton's VAR & penalty calls assessed.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Rodgers details 'logical' Rangers vs Celtic McGregor callBrendan Rodgers has revealed it was a 'logical' decision to name Callum McGregor on the bench for Celtic against Rangers with the…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Objects 'thrown into Celtic dugout' during Rangers clashObjects were reportedly thrown into the Celtic dugout during the derby match against Rangers at Ibrox.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »