Controversial NHS Clinic for Transgender Children Accused of Putting Ideology over Children's Interests

Doctors at the controversial NHS clinic for transgender children put ideology over the interests of children, the Health Secretary has said. Victoria Atkins said there was a "culture of... intimidation" at the Tavistock, as she ordered the NHS to reveal the fates of the 9,000 young people who were treated at the London clinic. It comes after a landmark report released on Wednesday found that the NHS ' treatment of children with gender dysphoria was "built on shaky foundations".

Among a raft of recommendations, Dr Hilary Cass said that children should not be prescribed powerful hormone drugs and warned that many young people who want to change their gender end up regretting it. Ms Atkins told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Dr Cass' findings were shocking - and said she had been "incredibly brave". 'What she has revealed is that a culture of ideology - and dare I say it, intimidation - was allowed to trump the interests of children and the basis of clinical evidence,' the Health Secretary said. One of Dr Cass' findings was that there was a lack of "robust" data on what had happened to the 9,000 children who were treated at the Tavistock between 2009 and 2020. She called this "unacceptable"

