Local cyclists have hit out as part of the new controversial Manchester to Chorlton Cycle Way has 'two huge holes' in its lanes. The recently completed cycle lane on Manchester Road has undergone 'emergency repairs' since its completion, leaving cyclists confused and frustrated. The lane, a long-awaited addition to the Manchester to Chorlton Cycle Way, was welcomed by ‘delight’ from cyclists upon its completion earlier this year.

However, their joy was short-lived as ‘two large holes’ and construction work suddenly appeared, rendering the lane unusable. READ MORE: Former Corrie star Rupert Hill announces takeover of iconic Chorlton pub Local resident Lawrence said: "The council has been building these lanes for months and as a cyclist I have been looking forward to them being completed. So when the lanes were finally finished a week or two ago I was delighted. But now the brand new lanes have two huge holes in them. What a shambles

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The lazy drivers making a mockery out of Chorlton's controversial cycle routeMotorists routinely park on a stretch of bike lane in Chorlton

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Locals in despair as 'two HUGE holes' appear in controversial new cycle lanePart of the controversial Chorlton cycle lane has been dug up

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Former Corrie star Rupert Hill announces takeover of iconic Chorlton pubRupert and business partner Jonny were behind much-loved The Parlour in Chorlton - now they're back to revive another gem

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Channel 4's Matty White says son was 'mugged at knifepoint in Chorlton''Yesterday afternoon, three little f***ing scroats in balaclavas mugged my 13-year-old at knifepoint'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

TV Presenter's Son Mugged at Knifepoint in ChorltonChannel 4's Matty White's teenage son was mugged at knifepoint in Chorlton. The incident occurred near St Werburgh's Road tram stop. The boy's phone was stolen but he was unharmed.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police appeal for help to identify woman's body found near Chorlton Water ParkOfficers were called to a stretch of the River Mersey near Chorlton Water Park in South Manchester after the discovery was made.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »