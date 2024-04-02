Local cyclists have hit out as part of the new controversial Manchester to Chorlton Cycle Way has 'two huge holes' in its lanes. The recently completed cycle lane on Manchester Road has undergone 'emergency repairs' since its completion, leaving cyclists confused and frustrated. The lane, a long-awaited addition to the Manchester to Chorlton Cycle Way, was welcomed by ‘delight’ from cyclists upon its completion earlier this year.
However, their joy was short-lived as ‘two large holes’ and construction work suddenly appeared, rendering the lane unusable. READ MORE: Former Corrie star Rupert Hill announces takeover of iconic Chorlton pub Local resident Lawrence said: "The council has been building these lanes for months and as a cyclist I have been looking forward to them being completed. So when the lanes were finally finished a week or two ago I was delighted. But now the brand new lanes have two huge holes in them. What a shambles
