Controversial Gender Clinic in Texas Performs Unconventional Genital Surgeries

A gender clinic in Texas dubbed 'Frankenstein's lab' has performed hundreds of unconventional genital surgeries that many experts describe as 'dangerous.' The Crane Center for Transgender Surgery in Austin bills itself as a world leader in operations for non-binary people - those who don't identify exclusively with one gender. The surgeries include giving patients a penis and vagina, or completely removing their sex organs, essentially 'Barbie-dolling your genitals,' as one critic put it.

The center's director, Dr Curtis Crane, has previously bragged he couldn't 'think of a surgical request that I haven't been able to fulfil.' Prices for the procedures range from $10,000 to $70,000 depending on the complexity. LGBTQ groups say the operations benefit patients' mental health, while opponents say it shows how far off the rails gender-affirming treatment has gon

Gender Clinic Texas Unconventional Surgeries Genital Surgeries Dangerous Non-Binary Transgender Mental Health Gender-Affirming Treatment

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Birmingham stabbing verdict: Two men found guilty of murdering footballer Cody Fisher at Crane nightclubRemy Gordon and Kami Carpenter had blamed each other for stabbing Cody Fisher who died at the scene from a chest wound.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

‘Like a giant earthquake': Building damaged by crane collapse in NorwoodFirefighters used two cranes to remove the boom that was resting on the roof. On Saturday, the base of it is still on scene.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Protester jailed for Milton Keynes superhero crane stuntDavid Chick had stand-off with emergency services after climbing the crane, a court hears.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Titan Crane to be Lit Up for World Autism Awareness DayThe local authority plans to illuminate the Titan Crane in Clydebank with blue lights to commemorate World Autism Awareness Day. However, the post announcing this received criticism from councillors who objected to the language used. Councillor Jonathan McColl expressed his disappointment and called for the post to be deleted.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Largest crane on US eastern seaboard drafted in to help clear Baltimore bridge and ship wreckageTwo bodies have already been found since the cargo ship Dali crashed into one of the bridge's support pillars, but officials say they must clear more wreckage to find the other four.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Barclays debanked our tennis club - £120 compensation isn't enough: CRANE ON THE CASEThe 41-day account closure led to missed direct debit payments, late payments of bills which incurred fees and one large payment made twice in error. All in all, we're out of pocket by nearly £600.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »