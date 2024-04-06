Controversial Gender Clinic in Texas Performs Unconventional Genital Surgeries

A gender clinic in Texas dubbed 'Frankenstein's lab' has performed hundreds of unconventional genital surgeries that many experts describe as 'dangerous.' The Crane Center for Transgender Surgery in Austin bills itself as a world leader in operations for non-binary people - those who don't identify exclusively with one gender. The surgeries include giving patients a penis and vagina, or completely removing their sex organs, essentially 'Barbie-dolling your genitals,' as one critic put it.
The center's director, Dr Curtis Crane, has previously bragged he couldn't 'think of a surgical request that I haven't been able to fulfil.' Prices for the procedures range from $10,000 to $70,000 depending on the complexity. LGBTQ groups say the operations benefit patients' mental health, while opponents say it shows how far off the rails gender-affirming treatment has gon
