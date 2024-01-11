Controversial Dog Kennels to Become Rescue Centre for XL Bullies in Scotland

A dog kennels probed over animal welfare concerns has been lined up as a “secret” Scots rescue centre for XL bullies following a crackdown in the rest of Britain. Animal rescuer Kerryanne Shaw has earmarked Happas Canine Centre, near Forfar, as a “safe haven” for the dangerous dogs – with dozens set to be sent north of the Border following the ban on XL bullies in England and Wales.

Last night residents near the proposed Bully XL rescue centre reacted with fury to the prospect of danger dogs coming into the area. One said: “The premises are not suitable for XL bullies. It’s a disaster waiting to happen. XL bullies are dangerous and authorities need to stop it. My fear is someone will die.” The Scottish Government is considering a U-turn after rejecting calls for a similar ban to England and Wale





