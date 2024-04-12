Controversial Decision Denying Wolves Stoppage-Time Equaliser Ruled Correct

The controversial decision to deny Wolves a stoppage-time equaliser against West Ham was correct, the Key Match Incidents Panel has ruled. Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said it was "possibly the worst decision I have ever seen" and was charged by the Football Association for his post-match behaviour towards the officials. Wolves chairman Jeff Shi released a statement asking if the video assistant referee ( VAR ) was "really what football wants or needs".
Wolves captain Max Kilman headed home in the ninth minute of stoppage time in the game at Molineux on Saturday, but substitute Tawanda Chirewa was in an offside position. West Ham won 2-1. Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and pundits Dion Dublin and Ian Wright were all critical of the decision. However, the five-person independent panel, which reviews all 'key' decisions made by Premier League referees and VAR after each match-round, agreed unanimously with the officials' decision of offside. Video assistant referee (VAR) Tim Robinson recommended a review, after which official Tony Harrington ruled Chirewa was in West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski's line of vision and the goal was ruled out. The offside law states: "The attacking player is penalised for preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the goalkeeper's line of vision."The panel's written reasons, seen by BBC Sport, outline why the decision was reache
Wolves West Ham Controversial Decision Stoppage-Time Equaliser VAR Offside Football
