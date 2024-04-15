Controversial Charity Plans New Court Challenges to Rwanda Deportations

A controversial charity is planning new court challenges to Rwanda deportations despite a minister pledging yesterday that flights would finally take off 'within weeks'. The law is finally set to pass through Parliament this week, paving the way for the first illegal migrants to be sent to Africa . But Care4Calais said it had recruited hundreds of volunteers to identify migrants who are due on the first flights and will help them make last-minute appeals.
A source at the refugee support group – which was reprimanded for historic misconduct and mismanagement by the Charity Commission last year – told the BBC: 'Human rights still apply – we are ready to go.' The law is finally set to pass through Parliament this week, paving the way for the first illegal migrants to be sent to Africa. Pictured: A Border Force boat escorting 50 migrants into Dover Former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel (pictured) announced the Rwanda plan on a trip to the capital Kigali exactly two years ag
Charity Court Challenges Rwanda Deportations Illegal Migrants Africa Care4calais Volunteers Appeals
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »