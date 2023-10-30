and I thought attending some groups like yoga and a relationship group would be beneficial for me .. my Partner doesn’t want me to go to the gym nor am I allowed a PT now I have decided I will attend some classes coming up near our home wich will be yoga and relaxation and bums Tums and thighs and he sed to me how will I have proof that you have been there .

What do you feel might happen if you go to those classes without proving where you are or checking in with him each time you go out? If you struggle with your MH this will do wonders for you and really can change your life. It sounds like your partner is very insecure and is possibly worried that you'll grow apart from him or have your head turned if you take this new route. Don't give up on your dream because it doesn't suit him, or you will resent him for it.

Hope you can work out what you want, and if need be have the strength to go after what you want alone if he's the only thing holding you back xThis is definitely not a partnership, this is a controlling, abuse filled relationship. It’s like dad asking their 8 year old child who’s going out for the first time ever. headtopics.com

Hope you can work out what you want, and if need be have the strength to go after what you want alone if he's the only thing holding you back x

