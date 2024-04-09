Controller of 'Frosty' drugs line jailed for dealing heroin and crack cocaine

The controller of the ' Frosty ' drugs line has been caught and jailed for dealing heroin and crack cocaine . Jack Chew, 24, of Dam Wood Road in Speke, was the head of the criminal gang that supplied crack cocaine and heroin into Widnes and Runcorn . Chew was jailed for five years by Liverpool Crown Court today, April 8, for supplying Class A drugs.
READ MORE: Twin brothers who had everything going for them ruined it all when they turned to murder READ MORE: Cupholders in couple's van appeared perfectly normal until police looked more closely Chew was found out as part of Project Medusa – a Merseyside-led initiative set up to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation across the country. The Project Medusa team provides the daily force response to County Lines and they work alongside partners and other forces from across the UK to dismantle and disrupt criminal gangs. Detective Inspector Gary Stratton of Merseyside Police said: “Through our investigation, we were able to prove that Chew was the controller of a drugs line operating into Widnes and Runcorn. The jailing of criminals like Chew who sell drugs and harm vulnerable people in our communities continues on a daily basis. "We know the devastation that drugs cause and Merseyside Police remains relentless in our pursuit of these criminals and ending their drugs trad
