Contestant Advances in Masterchef Despite Disastrous Dessert

BBC Masterchef viewers were left shocked after contestant Jerome made it through to the competition's quarter-finals despite a disastrous dessert. Hoping to land himself a place in the next stage of the competition, Jerome, 33, served judges, John Torode and Gregg Wallace, a risky pudding. To viewer's horror, Jerome's sweet offering was covered in malt vinegar, as the cake was topped with pickled cherries.

His bold decision did not pay off as he had hoped, and left the judges disgusted by the dish. But despite the error, Jerome managed it make it into the next round of the competitio

