Contamination of Foods with 'Forever Chemicals' Raises Concerns

Foods such as strawberries, grapes, cherries, spinach, and tomatoes have been found to be contaminated with long-lasting toxins known as ' forever chemicals '. These chemicals, also known as PFAs, can take centuries to break down in the environment and have been linked to severe health conditions. A recent government testing in the UK found PFAs in various food samples. The worst offender was strawberries, with 95% of the tested samples containing PFA pesticides.

Other fruits and vegetables such as grapes, cherries, spinach, tomatoes, peaches, cucumbers, apricots, and beans also showed contamination. Despite the presence of pesticides in 56.4% of the tested samples, the levels were below the maximum residue level allowed by law

