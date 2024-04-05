Consultants in England Accept Government Pay Deal

Consultants in England have voted to accept a government pay deal - bringing to an end the dispute which had led to strike action . The British Medical Association (BMA), a trade union which has been representing senior doctors during the year-long pay dispute - put the offer to its members, with 83 per cent voting in favour. Consultants who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) have backed a fresh pay deal.

The offer will mean some consultants will receive a pay increase of nearly 20% for the financial year 2023-24. Junior doctors in England remain in dispute with ministers over pay, and have a fresh mandate to strike

