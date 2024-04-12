Consultants Hired for Due Diligence Checks on Plans for NHS Health Centre in Nottingham

Consultants will be employed at a cost of £100,000 to carry out ' due diligence ' checks on plans for an NHS health centre at the former Broadmarsh Centre site. The cutting-edge medical facility , which will provide MRI, CT, X-rays and ultrasound scans, is set to be built in Nottingham city centre, with the plans recently approved by the city council .

The new Community Diagnostic Centre, staffed by Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), aims to cut waiting lists, diagnose conditions earlier and free up hospital space. The centre will be situated where the partially-demolished Broadmarsh shopping centre once stood, with a park named Green Heart currently under construction as part of area regeneration plans. Once completed at a cost of £25 million, NUH will lease the building from Nottingham City Council. The council has now allocated up to £100,000 for external consultants to conduct 'due diligence and technical checks' on the plans. According to delegated decision documents, NUH has agreed to cover the full costs. An additional £90,000 had previously been approved for similar work. The documents state that while the Trust is responsible for designing the new building and addressing any issues, the council's team needs to carefully monitor the Trust's developing design proposals to identify any potential problems with the developing design documents

