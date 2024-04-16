Construction to Restart at Unfinished Nottinghamshire Housing Estate

Construction could restart at an unfinished and empty Nottinghamshire housing estate that has been frozen in time since its previous builder fell into administration. Property developer Sherwood Oak Homes was constructing 313 homes off Clipstone Road East in the village of Clipstone , near Mansfield, when it went bust in October last year.

Now housebuilding firm Persimmon has submitted plans to complete the currently halted estate, proposing to change the remaining homes to its own designs so it can finish the stalled development. "We are currently working with the teams at Mansfield District Council to progress this application which is currently going through the relevant legal processes," a spokesperson said.

Construction Nottinghamshire Housing Estate Unfinished Administration Sherwood Oak Homes Clipstone Persimmon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Progress Made on Construction of New Nottinghamshire VillageVisible progress is being made on the construction of a new headquarters for Nottinghamshire County Council, as part of wider plans for a new village in Top Wighay. The new building, named Oak House, is set to be finished in early 2025.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Josh Tongue focused on short term with Nottinghamshire after ‘crazy summer’The then-Worcestershire paceman’s rapid rise brought an England debut and Ashes involvement.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Josh Tongue focused on short term with Nottinghamshire after ‘crazy summer’The then-Worcestershire paceman’s rapid rise brought an England debut and Ashes involvement.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Nottinghamshire wall in 'poor condition' to remain closed after collapseA section of wall near Devil's Bend has collapsed

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Housebuilder claims progress on Nottinghamshire estate despite resident concernsFairgrove, a housebuilder in Nottinghamshire, has stated that it has made positive progress in its redevelopment of Kimberley's historic brewery, despite ongoing concerns from residents. The company aims to transform the brewery into high-quality properties but has faced criticism from homeowners and councillors over various issues.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Gas Company Not Responsible for Wall Collapse in Nottinghamshire VillageA gas company has confirmed that it is not responsible for a wall that has collapsed in a Nottinghamshire village. The collapse occurred near the corner of Town Street and Chilwell Lane in Bramcote, known locally as Devil's Bend. The incident has prompted an emergency response from Nottinghamshire County Council. Speculation arose regarding the involvement of ongoing gas main replacement works by Cadent Gas in the area, but the company denies responsibility and attributes the collapse to recent bad weather.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »