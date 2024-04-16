Construction to Restart at Unfinished Nottinghamshire Housing Estate

Construction could restart at an unfinished and empty Nottinghamshire housing estate that has been frozen in time since its previous builder fell into administration. Property developer Sherwood Oak Homes was constructing 313 homes off Clipstone Road East in the village of Clipstone , near Mansfield, when it went bust in October last year.
Now housebuilding firm Persimmon has submitted plans to complete the currently halted estate, proposing to change the remaining homes to its own designs so it can finish the stalled development. "We are currently working with the teams at Mansfield District Council to progress this application which is currently going through the relevant legal processes," a spokesperson said.
