Construction of Grenfell Tower Memorial Delayed Until 2026, Report Says

A new report states that the construction of a memorial for the Grenfell Tower tragedy may not begin until late 2026, almost a decade after the incident. The report calls on the government to fund the building and long-term maintenance of the future memorial. Recommendations include a garden, a monument, and a dedicated space for private expression of grief. Views on the use of parts of the tower in the memorial are mixed.

