Constable Andy Jehan Calls for Refurbishment of Fort Regent

Speaking to ITV News , Constable Andy Jehan expressed his desire to see Fort Regent refurbished and reopened as quickly as possible. He emphasized the need for sustainability and generating sufficient revenue to maintain the property. The plans he has seen are simple yet effective, and he looks forward to sharing them with fellow states members. The extent of reliance on the private sector will depend on the chosen model.

The goal is to provide facilities for people of all ages to engage in indoor sporting and leisure activities

