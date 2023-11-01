Conservatives losing more 2019 voters to Reform UK than Labour, poll suggests

Only one in 10 voters who supported the Tories in 2019 have switched to Labour, according to a major new poll for Sky News. The exclusive YouGov survey of 5,621 voters found 11% of 2019 Tory voters would now vote for Labour while slightly more - 12% - have switched to Reform UK, a party to the right of the Conservatives. The fact that Labour is attracting fewer former Tory votes than Reform shows the difficulty Sir Keir Starmer's party is having in getting Tory switchers.

Here there are positive signs for the Conservatives. Rishi Sunak gets a net positive rating, scoring +7 percentage points, which is much more positive than the public at large. However, Keir Starmer gets a very negative rating, which is much worse than the population as a whole. For the average voter, the most important subjects are the economy, health and asylum.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkyNews »

Robert De Niro testifies at trial resulting from lawsuit by his ex-assistantMs Robinson worked for De Niro between 2008 and 2019. Read more ⮕

Robert De Niro testifies at trial resulting from lawsuit by his ex-assistantMs Robinson worked for De Niro between 2008 and 2019. Read more ⮕

New Zealand volcano eruption: Firm found guilty over 2019 disaster that killed 22 peopleA trial of New Zealand tourism operators accused of safety breaches after 22 people died in a 2019 volcanic eruption on White Island, known as Whakaari, comes to an end with the final defendant found guilty on one count. Read more ⮕

In Chase Young, 49ers found a Nick Bosa bookend that’s been missing since 2019For the last three seasons, the 49ers have received little production from the edge spot opposite Bosa — which is what led them to Young. Read more ⮕

The Blackpool Pleasure Beach hotel named the most luxurious in EuropeThe hotel opened in the amusement park in July 2019 Read more ⮕

Boris Johnson led a cabinet of chaos during coronavirus pandemicRecord View says the Conservatives failed miserably to effectively deal with the crisis. Read more ⮕