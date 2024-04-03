Conservatives Face Worse Election Defeat Than 1997, Labour Predicted to Win Over 400 Seats

The Conservatives are facing a worse election defeat than in 1997 at the next general election, as Labour prepare for a landslide victory that could give them more than 400 seats, the latest election poll has revealed. YouGov's latest seat-by-seat poll will cause further headaches for Rishi Sunak, predicting even worse elections than an equivalent poll in January earlier this year.

Sir Keir Starmer's Labour will be handed a majority of 154 after winning 403 seats in the House of Commons, according to the pol

