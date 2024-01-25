Conservative Party's Troubles Ahead of Election

‘Simon Clarke is simply saying out loud what other Conservatives keep to themselves, or despair about to their colleagues in whispered conversations’ (Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images)yesterday which looked like it had been written in moonlight using pints of his enemy’s blood. The election would be a “massacre”,, the Tories were “sleepwalking towards an avoidable annihilation” and Rishi Sunak “does not get what Britain needs”. Every word of it is correct, except perhaps for “avoidable”.

Clarke is simply saying out loud what other Conservatives keep to themselves, or despair about to their colleagues in whispered conversations in Commons bars. They are doomed. Sky’s polling average puts the Conservatives 20 points behind Labour, a position no party has ever come back from in an election year. What’s remarkable is not just the gulf between the parties but how stable it is. Sunak must have tried half a dozen resets in the last year, veering widely from presenting himself as a change candidate in his conference speech, to centre-right continuity candidate None of it moves the dia





i newspaper » / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Determining the Politics of Baldur's Gate 3 Party MembersAn article discussing the author's attempt to determine the political affiliations of the party members in the game Baldur's Gate 3.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Sunderland Fans Preparing Excuses Ahead of MatchSunderland fans are already making excuses for their team's upcoming match against a Premier League team. Despite being sixth in the second tier, they belittle themselves and their club, comparing it to their big city rivals. However, their team has been performing well and has players who were relatively inexpensive. Fans express their concerns on a message board.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Scots Woman Organizes Christmas Party for Children in NeedDonna Squires, a well-known charitable woman in Edinburgh, has organized a Christmas party for over 100 children and 80 adults in Broomhouse. She also worked with volunteers to provide festive hampers to pensioners and families in need.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

£33m revamp to transform Northampton town centrePoliticians from the ruling Conservative group on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have declared a £33m revamp to move Northampton town centre "ahead of the curve". The scheme includes transforming Market Square and other projects financed through various funding streams.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Sir Keir Starmer pledges clean power for UK by 2030Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to deliver clean power for the UK by 2030 and wants to have a fight with the Conservative Party on his target to spend £28bn per year on green energy.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Loyalists collect letters urging DUP to maintain Stormont boycottLetters signed by members of the loyalist community urging the DUP to maintain its Stormont boycott are being collected from unionist areas in Northern Ireland ahead of a planned batch delivery to the party.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »