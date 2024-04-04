Conservative Party investigates Sir Alan Duncan over criticism of colleagues' support for Israel

Sir Alan Duncan is under investigation by the Conservative Party after criticising his Tory colleagues for their support of Israel . Sir Alan, a former government minister, called for his fellow Conservatives Lord Polak, Lord Pickles and Tom Tugendhat to face repercussions over their support of Israel on LBC on Thursday. A Conservative Party spokesperson said: "Following his comments on LBC this morning, Alan Duncan has been informed in writing that he is under investigation by the party.

" Investigations of this kind can take a few weeks, and can result in a member being expelled from the party. Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Alan also called for arms sales to Israel to be stopped "immediately"

