Conservative MP blackmailed into sharing colleagues' phone numbers

The Metropolitan Police is assessing reports of a parliamentary honeytrap sexting scam, as a Conservative MP said he was blackmailed into sharing his colleagues’ phone numbers for fear of intimate images of him being leaked. Conservative MP William Wragg said on Thursday he was “manipulated” into giving the personal phone numbers of colleagues to a man he met on a gay dating app.

The MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester told the Times he was “scared” because the man had compromising information on him. On Friday, Scotland Yard confirmed it was in contact with Leicestershire Police and Parliamentary Security “following reporting of unsolicited messages to members of Parliament”, amid concerns other MPs and their staff could be victims of blackmail.Mr Wragg said he was sorry for his “weakness”, which has caused hurt for other people. He said: “They had compromising things on me. They wouldn’t leave me alone. They would ask for people. “I gave them some numbers, not all of them

