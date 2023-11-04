Conservative Lord Clarke praises Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Johnson wanted the old to 'accept their fate' from Covid - now the Tories fear an OAP backlashRachel Reeves’s new podcast, Labour’s Path to Power, the veteran Conservative said the Shadow Chancellor has shown she is likely to be “responsible” with the public finances should Labour come to power

., stopped short of backing the Labour party, but his support for Ms Reeves is a significant moment for the party as it aims to rebuild its reputation for fiscal prudence in the aftermath of the Corbyn years. The shadow Chancellor has adopted a strict approach to the public finances as Labour prepares for power, ruling out unfunded rises in day-to-day spending or tax cuts, to the consternation of some in the party. It has included a decision to water down Labour’s flagship £28bn green prosperity plan due to rising interest rates and the parlous state of the public finances, as Ms Reeves attempts to bulletproof her party’s new-found reputation for economic competence. The “uncompromising” approach has now won praise from Lord Clarke, who suggested Ms Reeves and Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt represented the same view of how to run the Treasury“It’s her party that worries me. Well, it’s almost true in both cases, actually. But if it was Jeremy Hunt and Rachel Reeves, then I don’t think either of the parties would worry me very much. “I don’t think they disagree on very muc

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İ NEWSPAPER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNEL4NEWS: Rachel Reeves on interest rates and Labour’s position on GazaHot off the heels of the interest rate announcement, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was in Stevenage in Hertfordshire at a building-site, laying out Labour's plans on the economy.

Source: Channel4News | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Former Tory chancellor Ken Clarke backs Labour’s Rachel Reeves on the economy in major interventionTory grandee also warns Rishi Sunak against sacking Jeremy Hunt on i’s new Labour's Plan For Power podcast

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Rachel Reeves declares Labour is ‘on the cusp’ of a ‘remarkable’ election victoryShadow Chancellor's comments to i's Labour's Plan For Power podcast demonstrates growing confidence at the top of the party.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Ken Clarke backing for Rachel Reeves sparks Tory backlashTory veteran insisted Labour Shadow Chancellor will be 'responsible' custodian of economy

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Lord Mandelson tells Starmer: don’t raise taxes and slash red tape if you win powerTony Blair's business secretary was talking to i's new podcast Labour’s Plan For Power

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

EUROGAMER: The Sims 4 invites you to lord over the land in upcoming Rent expansion packVictoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Source: eurogamer | Read more »