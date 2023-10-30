Conor McGregor cracks Georgina Rodriguez up before squaring up to Cristiano Ronaldo at Tyson Fury vs...

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou saw a number of unexpected crossovers, but Conor McGregor definitely had one of the best.But one of the best interactions of the night had to be the one between UFC icon McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.After documenting his interaction with heavyweight star Oleksandr Usyk, Ferdinand's video then cut to him capturing McGregor linking up with Ronaldo and Rodriguez.

McGregor is seen laughing and joking with the former Man United star, hugging him. He then grabs Ronaldo's hand and shakes it.After posing for a photo with Ronaldo and Ferdinand, the camera cuts to a clip of the Al Nassr captain and the Irishman pretending to square up to each other.

Fury's fight against boxing novice Ngannou didn't go as planned, with the Gypsy King being challenged for 10 rounds and was even dropped in round three. Fury won a controversial split decision, but whilst he remains unbeaten, his reputation ahead of his bout with Usyk has certainly been shaken. headtopics.com

