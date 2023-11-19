Connolly's Scuplted by Aimee: Simplifying the World of Contouring

Of all the ways in which the Kardashian clan have affected the female psyche and persuaded us to part with our cash, it’s the concept of ‘contouring’ that might have had the most impact. Beauty entrepreneur Aimee Connolly was just 16 at the time and starting an after-school job on one of those very make-up counters — Urban Decay in a department store in Dublin. ‘I thought it was the coolest job ever,’ she says. ‘But it was also a real eye-opener.

‘Women would come up to me and I’d ask them what they were looking for, and they’d say: “I haven’t a clue!” They were overwhelmed by all this choice: sponges, foundations, brushes, concealers, blushers, colours. It all seemed so complicate





🏆 6. DailyMailUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sir Billy Connolly Opens Up About Progression of Parkinson's DiseaseThe 80-year-old comedian and actor was diagnosed 10 years ago with the condition and announced his retirement from live performances in 2018.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Kevin Bridges reveals 'class' email from Sir Billy ConnollyKevin Bridges was sent a 'class' email by Billy Connolly which helped him after his dad's death.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Billy Connolly admits he made ­'ridiculous' diva-like demands when on tourThe comedy legend told how he was not an easy person to be around and would insist that even the most basic tasks were carried out for him.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

David Beckham and Billy Connolly's Madame Tussauds are some of the biggest failsHis waxwork is a hit but there have been quite a few horror shows - here we take a look at the most memorable

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

EK Thistle suffer 'confidence dent' amid 21 goals conceded in four gamesJags boss Aaron Connolly hopes his side can put things right away to Saltcoats this weekend

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

JLS: I went to 'EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour', this is what I thought and where else they playedThe popular British boyband JLS are currently part way through their sixth ever tour, and news reporter Aimee Seddon offers her review of the show.

Source: leponline - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »