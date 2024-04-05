Connacht Senior Football Championship: London vs Galway

The Connacht Senior Football Championship begins on Saturday afternoon with the meeting of London and Galway . Pádraic Joyce ’s side endured a difficult campaign in Division One and flirted with relegation as they struggled to cope with the absence of so many of their established stars. Damien Comer , Shane Walsh and Matthew Tierney haven’t been named in the squad for the trip to Ruislip.

The Exiles enjoyed a decent Division Four campaign, drawing with Tipperary and beating Longford, but Galway are overwhelming favourites to set up a semi-final against Leitrim or Sligo in a fortnight’s time. Here’s more information on London vs Galway and how to watch it. . . When and where is the game? London vs Galway is on Saturday, April 6 in McGovern Park, Ruislip, Londo

