Confrontation at Ibrox involving Celtic captain

The Celtic captain was involved in a confrontation at full-time at Ibrox that sparked ugly scenes . McGregor - who came on as a sub - shook hands with Cantwell after the final whistle. The pair appeared to be exchanging verbals before Cantwell shoved the Celtic captain. Greg Taylor was then quick to barge in to support his team-mate as several players from both sides raced to get involved or try and resolve the heated situation .

Rangers manager Philippe Clement was quickly on the scene to try and calm the situation as he hailed players away and urged for cool heads. While things appeared heated on the pitch, after the match McGregor played down the incident as he laughed when quizzed on the incident.Celtic hero Chris Sutton has said on commentary: "That's daft from Cantwell. Do your talking on the pitch, Tik Tok."On his condition, the Celtic captain said:"Yeah, okay. It's obviously a tough game to come back into. "I've not had a lot of time on the training pitch but I wanted to be here with the group and try and do my bit.And asked on whether he expects the title race to go the distance, McGregor added:"The run in for both teams is now super important. Every game becomes massively important. You have to win every game that you can.

