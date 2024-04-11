Confirmation of Tidally Locked Exoplanets in the Milky Way

Now JWST has confirmed that tidally locked exoplanets exist within our galaxy, the Milky Way . It's when a celestial body has the same rotational period as its orbital period around a larger mass. LHS 3844 b is located about 49 light-years away and orbits extremely close to its star, completing one revolution in just 11 hours. Initial observations from Nasa's Spitzer Telescope show that the planet is very unlikely to have a substantial, or thick atmosphere.
While Webb hasn't been able to photograph the exoplanet's surface directly, researchers can use spectroscopy to identify its composition. Over the last three decades, researchers have uncovered several super-Earth exoplanets, however, most of them remain shrouded in mystery
