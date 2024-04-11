Confirmation of Tidally Locked Exoplanets in the Milky Way

Now JWST has confirmed that tidally locked exoplanets exist within our galaxy, the Milky Way . It's when a celestial body has the same rotational period as its orbital period around a larger mass. LHS 3844 b is located about 49 light-years away and orbits extremely close to its star, completing one revolution in just 11 hours. Initial observations from Nasa's Spitzer Telescope show that the planet is very unlikely to have a substantial, or thick atmosphere.

While Webb hasn't been able to photograph the exoplanet's surface directly, researchers can use spectroscopy to identify its composition. Over the last three decades, researchers have uncovered several super-Earth exoplanets, however, most of them remain shrouded in mystery

JWST Tidally Locked Exoplanets Milky Way LHS 3844 B Spitzer Telescope Atmosphere Spectroscopy Super-Earth

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

1.4kg bag containing Mars, Snickers, Twix and Milky Way £11 on AmazonThe bag contains 71 fun-size chocolate bars

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Man City £84m transfer confirmation emerges after Cole Palmer to Chelsea dealLatest Manchester City news as the latest financial figures reveal the outcome of City's spending during the 2023 summer transfer window

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Russia rejects US confirmation that attack was ISIS - as suspects dragged into courtFour suspects have appeared in court in Moscow after gunmen attacked a concert hall on Friday, with three pleading guilty to terror charges. The number of people killed in the Crocus City Hall shooting has risen to 137.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Kylian Mbappe names transfer confirmation date as Liverpool stance clearKylian Mbappe has provided clarity over his expected summer departure from Paris Saint-Germain, though Liverpool is not expected to be the France star's destination

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

New build A&E business case after 'budget availability' confirmation, says SwannWaiting times at the Emergency Department are some of Northern Ireland's worst

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »