Confessions of a Recovering Sex Addict

A few weeks ago, while we were watching TV one evening, my girlfriend snuggled up to me on the sofa and we had a cuddle. Just a cuddle. I didn’t automatically seize on this show of affection as an opportunity to initiate sex. We had a simple, chaste and rather lovely cuddle. And that was it. Anyone in a long-standing relationship will not see this incident as being worthy of any note.

Indeed, some may well be uttering a cautionary ‘uh-oh’, recognising it as a familiar first step on the path to a passionless relationship. But for me it was a colossal achievement. When I read in Femail last week the story of a woman who endured 30 years of marriage to a sex addict, I recognised myself all too painfully, writes Daniel Whitehaven I am a sex addict. A recovering one. I have a chronic, destructive disorder, exactly the same as those addicted to alcohol, drugs, food, gambling or stealing. Like my fellow sufferers, I’m aware that many people reading this will cynically assume I am simply medicalising my appalling behaviour in an attempt to rationalise it. And just like other sufferers, my addiction has wreaked havoc on my relationships, my self-worth and mental well-being. Yet it’s one I am finally — as demonstrated by the events on the sofa the other evening — learning to maste

Sex Addiction Recovery Relationships Mental Well-Being

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stars reveal their wildest sex secrets - from Christina Aguilera's X-rated confessions to The...Amid the rise in celebrity confessions, MailOnline looks at some of the wildest sex secrets shared by stars in recent years.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

England fans at Euro 2024 to booze it up in ‘world’s biggest brothel’ this summer to save £100s on overpr...Inside Germany’s £11 billion sex trade: Mega brothels, sex caravans and £1,000-a-night escorts

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Sex offender who gave 12-year-old boy cigarettes in exchange for sex acts is jailedA sex offender who gave a 12-year-old boy cigarettes in exchange for sex acts has been jailed.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Chelsea registered sex offender accused of possessing images of child sex abuseTimothy Brown is a registered Level 2 sex offender - he was convicted in 2015 of indecent assault and battery on child under 14 years of age.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

AI Reveals Bizarre Questions About Sex, Highlighting Poor Sex EducationA study shows that young people in the UK have poor sex education, leading them to turn to AI for answers. The top 10 weirdest questions asked to the AI highlight the need for better sex education.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Plastic Surgery Addict Dissolves Filler for Natural LookA self-proclaimed plastic surgery addict who spent $50,000 on procedures has started to dissolve her filler for a more natural look. Serena Smith, 24, from Beverly Hills, California, was 18 when she went under the knife for the first time in December 2016. She loved her new look so much that she decided to have more cosmetic work done. Serena spent $12,000 on a nose job and $20,000 on a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) to change her appearance. Her cosmetic enhancements totaled more than $50,000, enough money to buy a luxury car or put a down payment on a house. But now Serena — who was inspired by Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's look — wants to appear more "natural."

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »