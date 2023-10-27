Confederate general statue melted down to be turned into works of art

A statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into works of art.

Protests over the plan to remove the statue morphed into the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017. Jalane Schmidt, from the University of Virginia Karsh Institute of Democracy, points at photos of the statue of Robert E Lee being melted (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)

“Our efforts have been not to remove history but bear witness to the truths about our racist pasts and our aspirations for a more equitable future,” said Andrea Douglas, director of the heritage centre. headtopics.com

