Confederate general statue melted down to be turned into works of art

A bronze ingot melted from the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee is shown during a news conference (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Centre, a Charlottesville-based black history museum, said that the statue had been destroyed. Protests over the plan to remove the statue morphed into the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017.

Two groups that had sought to preserve the statue sued last year to try to block the city from donating it to the heritage centre but a judge threw out their case. At a news conference, heritage centre officials said they plan to solicit proposals on how to repurpose the statue. The centre hopes to pick an artist next year and is conducting a 4 million dollar fundraising campaign. headtopics.com

