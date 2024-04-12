Concerns raised over Ukraine's defences as Russia threatens new assault

Western officials have raised concerns about Ukraine 's defences being at risk of collapse in the face of a new Russia n assault. The country is facing shortages of manpower and ammunition, making it appear outmanned and outgunned on the battlefield. This is Ukraine 's most fragile moment since the war began, according to Western officials. There are fears that Russia could make a major advance for the first time in a while.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has been targeted by Russia with intense bombardment in recent months. There are reports that it could be a potential target for a renewed Russian assault. The city's proximity to the Russian border and the attacks in the nearby Russian region of Belgorod make it a possible target. Vladimir Putin has previously mentioned creating a buffer zone on Ukraine's border to protect Russia from attacks

Ukraine Russia Assault Defences Collapse Western Officials Kharkiv Bombardment Buffer Zone

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia-Ukraine latest: Zelenskyy lowers conscription age by two years; Ukraine attacks 1,000km into RussiaUkraine has launched one of its deepest drone attacks into Russia, with several people reportedly hurt. Read all the latest on the war - and submit a question on the conflict for our experts - below.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Europe in a 'pre-war era'; Russia launches 12 drones into UkraineEurope is currently in a 'pre-war' era, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said. Meanwhile, Russia fired four missiles and 12 Shahed drones into eastern Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force reports.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Poland scrambles fighter jets; Russia attacks three thermal power plants in UkrainePolish and allied aircraft were activated early on Friday after Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said. Listen to a Daily podcast on how UK-made cars are getting into Russia as you scroll.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Russia claims to have evidence linking concert attack to UkraineThe Russian Investigative Committee claims it has evidence that the gunmen who killed more than 140 people in an attack on a Moscow concert hall last week were linked to 'Ukrainian nationalists'. Listen to a Daily podcast on how UK-made cars are getting into Russia as you scroll.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Kyiv under Russian air attack; Cruise missile violates Polish airspaceRussia launches airstrikes on Kyiv and the Lviv regions, with one missile breaching Polish airspace. Vladimir Putin has declared a nationwide day of mourning after at least 133 people were killed in a terror attack at a Moscow music venue.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war latest: Major Russian attack completely destroys power plantA major Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Ukraine has left 200,000 people without power - and completely destroyed a plant outside Kyiv.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »