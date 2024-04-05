Concerns Raised Over UK Government's Plans to Diminish Powers of Water Regulator

Save Britain's Rivers Ofwat will need to be mindful of business interests when imposing penalties on water companies and exposing compliance breaches under new Government guidanceand water bills could increase following Government plans to “diminish” the powers of the water regulator , charities and MPs have warned.
The Liberal Democrats are leading a revolt against the plans, which it says are being “essentially rushed through the Commons without proper scrutiny”,The party has secured a debate and vote on the issue in the House of Lords on 15 April, led by Baroness Bakewell, which could pressure the Government to row back its decision to apply a “growth duty” to Ofwat, Ofgem and Ofcom. The duty means the water, energy and media regulators will need to “give appropriate consideration to the potential impact of their activities and their decisions on economic growth, for the wider UK economy, alongside or as part of their consideration of their other statutory duties
UK Government Water Regulator Water Bills Charities Mps Liberal Democrats House Of Lords
