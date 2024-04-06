Concerns Raised Over Trump's Potential Support for Farage's Reform Party

MPs voice concern about potential interventions by Trump before the general election but Farage 's Reform party could suffer from his support Donald Trump wished Nigel Farage a happy birthday this week after their recent interview, but could the US presidential candidate offer Reform UK more active support? (Photos: Getty) “It’s entirely possible he would say something and wouldn’t care about the conventions of not interfering,” Mr Bolton said in an interview.

: “I have often disagreed with John Bolton but he knows Donald Trump better than most, so we should heed his warnings. “Trump prizes loyalty and adulation above all else so it is quite possible that he will speak out in support of Nigel Farage’s party.”A Reform source said the party was confident that Mr Trump would be on their side, because so many Conservative and Labour MPs have been “bloody rude about him

