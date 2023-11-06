Concerns raised over relocation of statues in Glasgow

It will involve moving the statues of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert from the west side to the east outside the City Chambers. Paul Sweeney, Glasgow Labour MSP has said he is concerned it will affect the annual Remembrance Sunday parade held in the Square every November. Currently, armed forces and other organisations gather their ranks in front of the Cenotaph where the grassed area is planned, during the service.

Also, after the service, they parade from the square in front of the City Chambers where the Lord Provost takes the salute. Sweeney said while there are aspects of the redesign, he sees merit in he wonders if the Remembrance service has been given due consideration. He is concerned that moving the large equestrian statues of Victoria and Albert to the front of the City Chambers will block the traditional parade route. While he said the proposal was better than some previous plans that didn’t come to fruition there are points to raise. Sweeney wants to be sure that this can still be the case. He also said there is an opportunity for a permanent platform area that can be used to prevent the need for temporary mobile stages being brought in. Council On remembrance, a spokesperson added that while it is too early to be specific it could offer opportunities and would be for discussion

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »