Concerns raised over management of Levisham Station Group

Since 1970, the Levisham Station Group has operated semi-independently of NYMR management, and has been under the control of the same lead volunteer for over 40 years. The 60 members have access to their own overnight accommodation at the site and control their own accounts, in common with other stations. However, in spring 2023 serious concerns were raised by senior staff about how Levisham was being run.

The volunteers were accused of completing ‘unauthorised’ works, not following instructions, overstepping boundaries and taking operational and safety risks, according to a confidential report published by the NYMR and seen by The Yorkshire Post. Although meetings were held in early June and ‘boundaries agreed’, by the end of the month all volunteer activities at Levisham were suspended due to further concerns and a full review was commissione

