Concerns raised over long waiting lists for gender care services

Concerns have been raised that gender-questioning young people are being failed by “appalling” waiting lists as a report warned that staffing is one of the “most challenging” parts of delivering their care. Some 250 patients were transferred to the care of two new regional hubs when the Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) run by the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust closed at the end of March.
Around 5,000 more children and young people are currently on the waiting list for referral into the new clinics. The waiting list time at Gids had grown to more than two years for young people to get a first appointment. NHS England has acknowledged “challenges” in staff recruitment to new services but said these are a “top priority” in order to tackle waiting times. In her final report, Dr Hilary Cass said that before the new clinics opened, the “vast majority of gender-questioning children and young people who seek help from the NHS have been referred to a highly specialised workforce working solely in gender care”. While she said a smaller number had been “successfully supported” in local Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) or paediatric services, the previous approach had generated “unmanageably long waiting lists”
