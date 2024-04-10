Concerns raised over long waiting lists for gender care services

Concerns have been raised that gender-questioning young people are being failed by “appalling” waiting lists as a report warned that staffing is one of the “most challenging” parts of delivering their care. Some 250 patients were transferred to the care of two new regional hubs when the Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) run by the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust closed at the end of March.

Around 5,000 more children and young people are currently on the waiting list for referral into the new clinics. The waiting list time at Gids had grown to more than two years for young people to get a first appointment. NHS England has acknowledged “challenges” in staff recruitment to new services but said these are a “top priority” in order to tackle waiting times. In her final report, Dr Hilary Cass said that before the new clinics opened, the “vast majority of gender-questioning children and young people who seek help from the NHS have been referred to a highly specialised workforce working solely in gender care”. While she said a smaller number had been “successfully supported” in local Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) or paediatric services, the previous approach had generated “unmanageably long waiting lists”

Gender Care Waiting Lists Staffing Gender-Questioning Young People Referral Clinics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Campaigners raise concerns over infilling of historic Yorkshire railway bridge they claim was in good conditionA campaign group have voiced concerns over the infilling of a Victorian railway bridge in Yorkshire, claiming it was not in a poor enough condition to justify the work.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Free childcare scheme: Parents and providers raise concerns ahead of Monday rolloutThe new free hours for two-year-olds start on April 1, but will parents save as much money as the government promised?

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Countryfile viewers raise concerns for BBC presenter Adam Henson after spotting a mark on his faceCountryfile's Adam Henson raises eyebrows over 'appearance concerns'. Viewers took to social media to express their concerns over the presenters 'change in appearance'.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Old Firm: Celtic raise 'serious concerns' with Rangers after objects thrown at dugoutCeltic have raised their ‘serious concerns’ with Rangers after assistant manager John Kennedy was hit with objects during Sunday's Old Firm draw at Ibrox.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Plans for 120 homes in Northampton urban extension approvedNeighbouring villagers raise concerns about the risk of flooding and drainage plans.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Oil Prices Start the Week Lower as Concerns About Chinese Demand GrowOil prices started the week in the red as concerns about Chinese demand outweighed any geopolitical risk or supply cuts.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »