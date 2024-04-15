Concerns raised about Glasgow schoolgirls' lack of exercise and swimming skills

GLASGOW schoolgirls are less likely to exercise after age 11 according to a local councillor who has raised concerns about the number of young people leaving school unable to swim.She also claimed the amount of activity girls take part in remains the same as boys until the age of 11 before it “drops off a cliff”.

Bailie Ferguson said: “Would there be an advantage to us or merit in having some kind of measure of the number of young people who leave our schools able to swim? “Given that we know, particularly for young women, the activity level remains the same as boys until about the age of 11 and then it drops off a cliff to a point most men don’t get to until they are about 40.

