Concerns over the Focus of the Hate Crime and Public Order Act in Scotland

I REALLY wish I did not have to write about the new Hate Crime and Public Order ( Scotland ) Act again this week. Instead, I wish the post-2014 leadership of the SNP had focused on building a broad-based independence movement. Had they done so, Scotland might already be an independent country or at the very least considerably further down the road to independence. I sense a bewilderment on the part of many SNP members at the focus of our leadership.

And, on the doorsteps, I hear real anger from constituents who think too much time is spent on virtue signalling and not enough on the issues they care most about, such as health. In her podcast this week Lesley Riddoch said she sensed that a lot of the annoyance with the Hate Crime Act was because it’s not what people want to see the Scottish Parliament spending its time on. I think she is right about that, particularly given our law already contained robust protections against crimes aggravated by hate and against the stirring up of racial hatred, a crime for which there is a well-documented need

Hate Crime Public Order Act Scotland SNP Independence Leadership Constituents Concerns Priorities

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yousaf warns against using new hate crime law to make ‘vexatious’ complaintsThe Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act will come into force on Monday.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Yousaf warns against using new hate crime law to make ‘vexatious’ complaintsThe Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act will come into force on Monday.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Yousaf warns against using new hate crime law to make ‘vexatious’ complaintsThe Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act will come into force on Monday.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Yousaf accused of ‘ignoring’ warnings over hate crime lawThe Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act comes into force on April 1.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Yousaf accused of ‘ignoring’ warnings over hate crime lawThe Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act comes into force on April 1.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan hate Scotland's Hate Crime ActSCOTLAND’S new Hate Crime Act comes into force on Monday – attracting criticism from the expected quarters.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »