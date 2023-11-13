Concerns over Job Losses in UK's Transition to Green Steel

The transition to green steel is an important one. Decarbonising industry will be crucial in our journey to net zero, but should not come at the cost of jobs and livelihoods. In fact in our transition to green industry and green energy there are opportunities for more high-skilled, high wage secure jobs that will last long into the future. Yet here we are facing 2,000 job losses in Scunthorpe and a very uncertain future for the UK's domestic steel industry as a whole.

British Steel’s plan to move to an electric arc furnace in their drive for green steel, supported by the UK government, is likely to take around three or four years to get up and running, and poses more questions than answers

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: THE YORKSHİRE POST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE ATHLETİC UK: Yankees ask David Ross about bench coach job, but he prefers manager job to return: SourcesThe Yankees approached David Ross about replacing Carlos Mendoza.

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: The flaws in the Government’s steel strategy has been exposedThe announcement from British Steel last week that they will shut their blast furnaces, putting 2,000 jobs at risk, has exposed the deep flaws in the Conservative government’s steel strategy.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: EK flat fire resident claims council 'ignored' fly-tipping concerns for yearsResident Emma McMillan has hit out at South Lanarkshire Council, claiming they were 'continually' contacted by neighbours in the block over safety concerns

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: OPEC Says Demand Concerns Are Overblown As Fundamentals Stay StrongOPEC has increased its forecasts for 2023 oil demand growth by 20,000 barrels per day, claiming that the current negative sentiment is unjustified.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Alan Shearer shares Rashford concerns as Man United youngster stars for EnglandYour Man United morning headlines for Monday, November 13.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: Oil Prices Fall As Traders Focus On Demand ConcernsCrude oil prices started the week in the red as demand concerns in both the United States and China continued to pressure both WTI and Brent lower.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »