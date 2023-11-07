Concerns over Downgrading of Neonatal Unit in Wishaw

The decision to downgrade the country’s top neonatal unit in Wishaw is a cause for huge concern. The facility won a UK-wide award and locals are proud of the service it provides for patients. Supporters of the decision point to the support of some clinicians for downgrading five out of eight neonatal units. But critics believe the process has been flawed and insist lives will be put at risk if the decision is implemented.

Now, former SNP health secretary Alex Neil has added his name to the long list of critics. Neil has accused colleagues of “betrayal” and urged them to think again. He says one of his election wins in North Lanarkshire was partly built on a pledge to oppose a similar downgrade. The ball is in the court of NHS Lanarkshire and Scottish Ministers to explain how a shake-up will protect this lifeline service. The bottom line is there should be no reduction in access to a service that has served everyone well. Patient safety is paramount and such decisions cannot be done simply because it saves money. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. The large-scale restructuring of public service often ignores the views of the people most affected. The NHS lacks accountability and the opinions of patients must be paramount. A rally will take place outside Holyrood this week opposing the downgrad

