Concerns grow over the possible end of popular children's TV show Bluey

It could be the end of an era for a children's TV sensation, which has been capturing people's hearts for billions of minutes every week. Bluey , the cartoon pup and her loving family, little sister Bingo, father Bandit and mother Chilli, have fast become a staple for parents and their families across the UK. But fears are growing that the show could be coming to an end, as a teaser trailer for the season finale , ominously called 'The Sign,' was released.
There are a few key indicators which worried parents have picked up on, and led to concern that the end could be near for the Heeler family's TV series. First, each episode is usually seven minutes long, but Sunday's season finale is runs for 28 minutes. In the final seconds of the previous episode, fans spotted a 'For Sale' sign outside the family home.Previously, series creator Joe Brumm described the house as "sort of a fifth Heeler character," leading to fears that without the house, there may be no more Bluey.It has three bedrooms, four toilets and is described as "a quaint, animated family home nestled in an undisclosed Brisbane location, with mid-century design aesthetics offset by whimsical touches." This, plus an emotionally charged teaser trailer to the final episode, showing the Heeler family waving goodbye to their home had parents in a panic. "Two of my kids are an absolute mess as the credits roll on the new Bluey episode. Tears, quivering lip
Bluey Children's TV Show Season Finale Concerns Parents 'For Sale' Sign Family Home Teaser Trailer
