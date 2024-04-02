Concerns arise as infected dairy cow transmits illness to farmer

The patient reported eye redness, consistent with conjunctivitis, as their only symptom, and is recovering after being treated with an antiviral drug for flu. The dairy cows that infected the man only have a mild illness and produce less milk, that is safe to drink as long as it’s pasteurised.

The patient reported eye redness, consistent with conjunctivitis, as their only symptom, and is recovering after being treated with an antiviral drug for flu. The dairy cows that infected the man only have a mild illness and produce less milk, that is safe to drink as long as it’s pasteurised

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bianca Censori looks distressed as she wears sheer trench coat after growing concerns about her marriage...Evergreen Bianci Censori Outfits Explainer

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Decline in Respite Care Usage Raises ConcernsThe number of people receiving respite care has fallen by more than a third over the last seven years, according to a report released tomorrow from the health think tank, The King’s Fund. Many charities and care providers say that respite is a critical part of the social care system, helping family members who are sometimes looking after loved ones 24/7. Two parents in the South West of England are fighting to preserve respite care in their area.

Source: Channel4News - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett who raised safety concerns diesA United Airlines flight traveling from Houston to Fort Myers, Florida, on March 4 had to make an emergency landing back in Texas after experiencing an engine issue, the airline said in a statement.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Oil Prices Start the Week Lower as Concerns About Chinese Demand GrowOil prices started the week in the red as concerns about Chinese demand outweighed any geopolitical risk or supply cuts.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

'Serious and significant' concerns about Glasgow East Women's Aid raised by care watchdogGlasgow East Women's Aid closed on March 1 after announcing it would be put into administration following claims it suspended 13 workers for whistleblowing about alleged bullying.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Council concerns as crumbling Co Down harbour could affect main roadArds North Down Council fear disintegrating harbour could lead to a collapse in the main coastal road

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »