Concerns about Grandson's Personality Change and Gym Habits

Recently my much-loved 20-year-old grandson has had a personality change. He is now very critical of his parents, won’t listen to anyone and thinks he knows everything. His mum and dad say their student son has become a ‘grumpy old man’. He’s been attending a gym five times a week. He has always been slim and watched what he ate, but now he’s stuffing himself to build up his muscles. He even has stretch marks on his upper arms from the exercises.

l worry that he’s on some damaging substance, which he perhaps gets at the gym. He won’t listen to his parents. l don’t suppose he would listen to me, either. He’s very shy. How do I approach this? Or should l not interfere

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Optical illusion determines whether you are more kind hearted or hard-workingAccording to optical illusionist specialist Mia Yillin, whichever image you see first shows your true personality.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Tom Daley spotted in Strictly crowd as fans make Johannes predictionThe Olympic diver and TV personality was one of the studio audience

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Alan Shearer shares concerns about Man United forward Marcus RashfordMarcus Rashford has struggled for form for Man United so far this season, scoring just one goal in all competitions.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: 'The police really saved his bacon': Concerns grow over ministers' safety as Michael Gove is mobbed...Michael Gove was today mobbed by pro-Palestinian supporters chanting 'shame on you'. The Levelling Up Secretary had to be escorted from the London railway station by a large police contingent as demonstrators swarmed around him.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Ten Hag admits he has 'other concerns' when told about new Premier League recordManchester United returned to winning ways on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Luton Town at Old Trafford

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Concerns growing for Glasgow teen missing since Friday without money or phoneThe family of Winston Hastings Kearse are desperately trying to find him after he left home over 48 hours ago without his phone or bank card taking with him just two teddies.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »