Concerning Virus Called Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) Raises Alarm

A concerning virus that's not well known, similar to the flu but with no vaccine, has doctors worried after more people are getting sick from it. This virus is called Human Metapneumovirus ( HMPV ) and it's different from the usual colds because you can't prevent it with medicine or a jab. Dr.

Samer Sader from Carle Health in the USA says we need to watch out for symptoms in children and older people who are already very sick, as this virus can be deadly about 10% of the time, and these groups of people are more at risk. He explained: "The people that we do worry about are the people who are getting treatments for cancer, people who are getting treatments for auto-immune disorders, and people who have chronic lung diseases such as bad emphysema, or COPD." Dr. Sader also said: "It's just a matter of watching for complications

