Concerned for my 14 year old dau

I'm sorry this is a really long post just don't want to miss anything and make sure you get the full picture.My 14 year old daughter is a lovely girl we have a fantastic relationship we are extremely close until recently it's all gone wrong and no idea why as she won't say.

She had been offered counselling by school from when her and her boyfriend split last October. She didn't want to do it. Then they offered again in June when she went back and did 2 sessions and then didn't want to do it. She was.given a student support worker to help.with the skiving lessons and give lesson support and interventions etc she still skived all lessons with her friend. Sat in toilets recording themselves laughing at teachers trying to get them out.

We did have a small episode like this last week when I grounded her for being 2 hours late home the day before and being 2 hours late to school when she left home on time and had also shouted at me all.morning over her hair going wrong etc.

She then was on my phone because she lost hers. And she said she'd text her friend that was going missing with her and I said how have you text her (because the girls.mum took her phone away ) and that turned into oh your banning me for.speaking to her ..I said no? I thought she didn't have her phone. Then that was it she packed her stuff said she was faking being nice to me earlier and hated me etc. Just went off.

We are going on holiday on Monday but the girls don't know we were surprising them.now.i don't know if she's.going to want to come or not. She's due home Sunday but have no idea what her next.move is going to be.I've told her gran everything and she said she'll speak to her.I've tried everything I can. I've spoke to school. Waiting for her adhd assessment.

