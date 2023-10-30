Concern for missing man increasing amid 'continuous cool and wet weather'

Police in Derry have made a fresh missing person appeal for a 47-year-old man who hasn't been seen since last week.

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned about his wellbeing" given the wet and cold weather and have renewed a request for business owners in Caw, Maydown, Gransha and Strathfoyle to check their properties for any sign of him.

Read more: 'Forever 16' mural in Derry to remember teen who died after taking ecstasy for the first time "Brian, aged 47 years old, was last seen in the Holly Lane area of the city at approximately 5pm on Thursday, 26th October 2023. He is described as being approximately 5’7 tall, of a stocky build and with ginger hair, which is shaved shorter than the photo of him depicts. He was also clean shaven when last seen. headtopics.com

Join our Belfast Live breaking news service on WhatsApp Click this link or scan the QR code to receive breaking news and top stories from Belfast Live. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BelfastLive »

Liberal Democrat MP expresses concern for family in GazaLiberal Democrat MP Layla Moran shares her family's worry during a communications blackout in Gaza and expresses concern for their safety. Read more ⮕

Giants' Coach Brian Daboll Under Pressure After Disappointing PerformanceBrian Daboll's coaching decisions during Sunday's game resembled the darkest days of the Joe Judge era, putting him under scrutiny. With starting quarterback sidelined due to injury, backup Tyrod Taylor was also knocked out of the game, leaving undrafted rookie DeVito to struggle against a strong defense. Read more ⮕

Actor Brian Cox Loves Discovering Different Versions of Forfar Bridie Around the WorldActor Brian Cox, known for his role in Succession, expresses his love for trying different versions of the Forfar bridie when he travels. He also reveals his nostalgia for Scottish food from his childhood and how it has become more important to him since leaving Scotland. Cox provides the foreword for a new cooking book, Scottish Celebrations, by Scotland’s National Chef Gary Maclean. Read more ⮕

Shortage of Essential ADHD Medications Causes ConcernThe NHS warns of a shortage in the supply of essential ADHD medications due to excessive demand. Patients express concerns about the impact on their daily lives and call for changes in the law to address the issue. Read more ⮕

Liverpool Expresses Concern for Diaz's WelfareLiverpool has expressed solidarity with Diaz and his family, calling for authorities to resolve the situation quickly. Read more ⮕

Liverpool Express Concern for Safety of Luis Diaz's ParentsLiverpool Football Club expresses concern for the safety of Luis Diaz's parents after reports of their kidnapping in Colombia. Diaz's mother has been rescued, but his father remains missing. The club prioritizes the player's welfare and hopes for a safe resolution. Read more ⮕