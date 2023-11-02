Concealer lips are back, so I braved the noughties look in the office

Writer Jess Austin taking one for the team (Picture: Metro.co.uk) I’ve always felt relatively smug when flicking through photos from my teens with friends. Sure, I had eyelashes like spiderwebs, weighed down by layers upon layers of mascara. Yes, my hair was backcombed to a ridiculous degree. Of course my eyebrows were plucked. But not only was my face free of Dream Matte Mousse – importantly – so were my lips. I don’t know how, but I escaped the trend du jour of making my mouth invisible.

With every re-application, my lip texture looked more and more grotty. Flaky. Crisp. Jess as a teen, sans concealer lips (Picture: Jess Austin) I was embarrassed walking around, pinching my mouth shut for fear of judgement. I felt paranoid. Were people staring at my lips? Did this colour (or lack thereof) make my teeth look yellow? The only upshot was that when a spot popped up on my chin, mid morning, I could use some of the excess from my lips to cover it.

