COMPORTA 107: A Harmonious Home on the Portuguese Coastline

On the Portuguese coastline, a Comporta home is set between a stretch of sandy beaches and rice fields. COMPORTA 107, designed by dEMM arquitectura, embarks on a long, summer romance with its surroundings, as it was conceived to be in harmony with the native seaside flora. COMPORTA 107 by dEMM arquitectura was inspired by the region's stretch of wild beaches and their nature, which informed the build's main material selection.
Distinctly split into two layers, the house is visually divided between a wooden volume on the ground floor, which encases the open plan living space, while maintaining an element of privacy; and a concrete 'box' on the upper level, which provides a nod to modern architecture.Taking advantage of the plot’s 400 sq m slice of secluded paradise, the architects and studio founders, Paulo and Diana Fernandes Silva, made sure to craft a sense of transparency throughout, creating openings and offering access to these uninterrupted views across all level
