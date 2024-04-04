Competition watchdog to investigate Vodafone and Three merger

The planned £15 billion mega-merger of UK mobile networks Vodafone and Three is to face an in-depth investigation by the competition watchdog amid concerns over the impact of the deal. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed it will launch a so-called Phase 2 probe after both firms told the regulator they would not be offering measures to ease its concerns ahead of the deadline.

The CMA said last month that the tie-up could have a “substantial” impact on competition, warning it may lead to higher prices and reduced quality.Vodafone and Three first announced the mammoth merger last summer in a move that would create the UK’s largest mobile phone network. Under the deal, FTSE 100-listed Vodafone and Three owner CK Hutchison will combine their UK operations, forming a business with about 27 million customers and more than 11,500 staff. The merged firm will be majority owned by Vodafone with 51% of the combined business and CK Hutchison owning the remainde

Vodafone Three Merger Investigation Competition Mobile Networks

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vodafone, Three, EE & O2 customers have days left to send texts to slash billsIf you act now you can save hundreds of pounds

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Three, O2, EE and Vodafone customers warned as millions told to 'send text'Millions of smartphone users are being told to send a simple text to their mobile contract company this week as Martin Lewis says it could save you serious money.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Phone bills could rise by over £30 if Vodafone-Three merger passes, experts warnThe Competition and Markets Authority has also said it is 'concerned' by the prospect of the merger

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

EE, Vodafone, Three and O2 customers warned to send text before MondayThe Money Saving Expert has issued a warning to anyone with a mobile phone contract with EE, Vodafone, Three or O2

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Vodafone, Three hustle to tie knot before regulators crash weddingPrice hikes and reduced competition in virtual network space raised as major concerns

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Vodafone and Three merger could lead to higher prices, warns watchdogThe proposed £15bn deal, announced last year, would bring 27 million customers together under a single provider.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »