Competition watchdog to investigate Vodafone and Three merger

The planned £15 billion mega-merger of UK mobile networks Vodafone and Three is to face an in-depth investigation by the competition watchdog amid concerns over the impact of the deal. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed it will launch a so-called Phase 2 probe after both firms told the regulator they would not be offering measures to ease its concerns ahead of the deadline.
The CMA said last month that the tie-up could have a “substantial” impact on competition, warning it may lead to higher prices and reduced quality.Vodafone and Three first announced the mammoth merger last summer in a move that would create the UK’s largest mobile phone network. Under the deal, FTSE 100-listed Vodafone and Three owner CK Hutchison will combine their UK operations, forming a business with about 27 million customers and more than 11,500 staff. The merged firm will be majority owned by Vodafone with 51% of the combined business and CK Hutchison owning the remainde
