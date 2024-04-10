Comparison of State Pension Means-Testing in Different Countries

The UK does not currently means-test the state pension , despite the benefit's growing cost, but other countries do. We reveal how they compareThere have recently been calls for the UK to means test the state pension , replicating the systems in other countries around the world.is a benefit paid out to those over 66 regardless of their need, with entitlement based on their national insurance contributions or credits.

: “An incoming government is going to have to raise the basic pension a lot for the poor, and probably means test it. It isn’t that pensions are too low, it is they are too low if that is the only income you have.” However, other experts, including former pensions minister, Steve Webb, said there are other steps that should be taken before the So how does state pension means-testing work in the countries where it is in operation, and how do their systems differ from what we have in the UK?Defining exactly which countries means-test their state pension is a “simple question, with a complicated answer” according to Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at Aviva. Many countries for example have pension systems on multi-levels, where there is a basic pension provided universally, with a targeted supplement. This happens in countries including Denmark and Canad

